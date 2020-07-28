Free Fire: 30 cool and best guild names

Free Fire lets players create guilds or clans, and by being part of a guild, users can play with friends and also participate in guild tournaments. They can earn guild tokens from clans, and which will help them procure several items from the guild shop.

Some clan leaders prefer to have cool and unique names for their guilds so that they appear distinctive and stand apart from the crowd.

Initially, the creator or leader of the guild gets to set the name. In case of a change of heart, it can be changed later as well; however, players will have to spend 500 diamonds for this.

Here is a list of 30 cool guild/clan names in Free Fire

#1 ᴛʜ𝟹 ᴡᴏʟᴠ𝟹s

#2 ιммσятαℓs

#3 ℌ𝔲𝔫𝔱𝔢𝔯

#4 ᑕᗩᔕᛕᗴ丅

#5 🅶🅾🅳🆂

Advertisement

#6 ₣ⱤɆ₦ⱫɎ

#7 【﻿Ｇｅｎｉｕｓ】

#8 ᴍᴜᴛ𝟷ɴʏ

#9 D3MON$

#10 Ｃｒｅｅｐ

#11 FEvER

#12 丂ㄩ卩尺乇爪乇

#13 Pιɳɳαƈʅҽ

#14 d3ad

#15 C0V3RT

#16 ₮ØӾł₵

#17 Dec1mator

#18 ᴘᴏɪsᴏɴ

#19 AɾɾOɯ

#20 R1valary

#21 ฿ɄⱤ₦

#22 Kn1ght

#23 яuin

#24 CoUp

#25 νєиgєαи¢є

#26 Kιʅʅҽɾʂ

#27 иємєѕιѕ

#28 ฿ØⱤ₲

#29 R3B3L

#30 ᖴᑌᔕᎥᗝᑎ

How to change the name of the guild in Free Fire?

Step 1: On the main screen, click on the guild icon present on the right-hand side.

Click on the guild icon

Step 2: Click on the rename option present beside the name of the guild.

Click on the rename option

Step 3: Enter the desired name in the text field that appears.

Enter the required name

Step 4: After entering the name, click on the button below to rename the guild. As mentioned earlier, the player will have to spend 500 diamonds for it.

In order to customise guild names, players have to use several websites like:

#1 fancytexttool.com

#2 lingojam.com

#3 fancytextguru.com

Also read: How to equip emotes in Free Fire