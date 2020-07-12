Free Fire: 30 cool and unique names for girls in July 2020

Free Fire players often look for creative names that can help them stand out in the game.

A look at some of the best in-game names for girls.

Cool and Unique Girl names for Free Fire. (Image Credit: Wallpaper Cave)

Free Fire has cemented its place as the most downloaded mobile battle royale game. It has over 500 Million downloads on Google Play Store with an average rating of over 4 stars.

The game is ideal for low-end devices and this is where it beats PUBG Mobile comfortably. Even though the game's graphics are not at the same level as that of PUBG Mobile, it still provides a different experience all together.

The developers of Free Fire are already working on a new 'graphics-rich' game. The new game will be called 'Garena Free Fire Max'. The gameplay mechanics of both the games will, however, remain the same.

The game has a diverse player base. Free Fire has players from several countries and demographics. Hence, with a vast player base comes the requirement of more and more creative and unique names.

Some players want to have cool names that can help them stand out. Thus, in this article, we look at some cool and stylish stylish names for girls.

Top 30 cool and stylish names for girls in Free Fire

❃❂✟CrAzYgIrL✟❂❃

🐱𝒦𝒾𝓉𝓉𝓎🐱ツ

『𝖆𝖍𝖍ℑ₳₦₦ 』•ᴮᴬᴰGiℝℓツ

꧁☆Miss Kiana☆꧂

Baby queen

WolfQueen

LoneFighter

Cʜʏᴋᴏツ

Hauntinggirl

꧁☆Vampire☆꧂

BLACK•ŁØVEŁÝ❥ÉŔÍŃÁ

ღ Simple 𝔾𝕚𝕣𝕝ღ

KiILLER🔥GIRL

Drama Queen

Rockstar girl

Shady QueeN

◌⑅⃝●♡⋆♡NaNcY♡⋆♡●⑅◌

𝗕𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗞𝗣𝗜𝗡𝗞𑁍

PINKMellow

POlice

(—THE SniperKILLER

Senorita

BlackBerryday

Cutesan

Mithuasha

DreamLady

KillerRoast

Noturgal

MarrysoOn

༺𝓑𝓻𝓸𝓴𝓮𝓷 •𝘏𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘵༻

These are some of the most cool and trending names for girls in Free Fire. However, if you are not satisfied with the names that are featured in this list, you can visit Nickfinder.com and create your own in-game name. You can use various fonts and symbols to give your name a personalised feel.

