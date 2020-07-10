Free FIre: Where is the Garena top-up centre?

As Free Fire is a free-to-download mobile game, the company makes most of its revenue through in-game microtransactions.

In-game diamonds can be purchased by following some easy steps.

Garena Free Fire Top-up (Image Credit: Wallpaper Cave)

Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game that is loved and followed by many gamers all over the globe.

As Free Fire is a free to download mobile game, the company makes most of its revenue through in-game microtransactions. Players can buy in-game currencies that they can use to purchase cosmetics and weapons skins. However, these cosmetics do not give a competitive advantage to the players who use them.

Cosmetics, characters and pets can be bought in-game with the help of diamonds. These diamonds can be purchased from real money through the store. Having said that, there are a few other ways as well, through which players can earn free diamonds in the game.

However, for players who want to buy in-game diamonds, there is a really simple process that they need to follow.

How to Top-up Free Fire account

Step #1- First of all, you need to visit the official website of Garena. Search for the top-up centre on the website and click on it.

Click here to visit the official website.

Step #2- Next, you have to choose 'Free Fire' in the game category and log in via Facebook or your Player ID. Do that as per your convenience.

Step #3- It will ask you to choose your region. If it automatically detects the right region, press 'Proceed' to continue.

Top-Up For Free Fire

Step #4- You need to select the game again, and you shall land on the checkout page. Choose a payment method from PayTM, UPI or Netbanking.

Step #5- Buy the desired number of diamonds and spend them in Free Fire as you like.

