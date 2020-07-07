Free Fire: How to call back friends and earn rewards in the game

Call Back is a feature in Free Fire using which players can call their inactive friends back to the game.

Free Fire rewards the players for each successful Call Back.

Garena Free Fire organises new events frequently to keep the game fresh and entertaining for the players. The game is also known for giving out free skins and cosmetics to the players.

When you successfully call back one friend, you get Divine Punishment Parachute.

When you successfully call back three friends, you get Fight or Flight Crate.

When you successfully call back five friends, you get Legendary Apocalypse Fox skin.

How to callback friends in Free Fire

Step #1- Once you are on the game's home screen, you would see a friends icon on the top right corner(left of the message icon), click on it.

Step #2- Open the Call Back section, and you would be able to see the rewards that you can grab.

Step #3- Scroll down and click on the 'Call Back' option. You will see a list of your friends who haven't played the game for a month or more.

Step #4- Select the friend that you wish to call back in the game. Click on the invite button and select the platform through which you want to send him the callback message.

Step #5- Now you need to wait for your friend to download the game and enter your inviter ID.

Step #6- Keep sending invites to your inactive friends and hope for any of them to install the game back.

