Free Fire: List of all ranked up rewards of Season 16

Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game which is available for Android and iOS devices.

Here is the complete list of ranked and season rewards for Season 16 in Free Fire.

Free Fire Season 15 has come to an end, and the ranks of all the players will be reset in the next few days. Some players really get frustrated after rank drops, but there are several ranked up awards that the players can grind for in Season 16.

Here is a comprehensive list of all ranked rewards and season rewards for Free Fire.

List of all ranked and season rewards in Free Fire

There are numerous rewards for players. However, they will receive specific rewards on ranking up their tier, and at the end of the season, they will receive Gold Coins.

Bronze I- 1000 Gold Coins

Bronze II- Airdrop, 1 Scanner, 5 Rank Token, and 1000 Gold Coins

Bronze III- Bonfire, 1 Resupply Map, 10 Rank Token and 1000 Gold Coins

Silver I- S16 Silver Banner, 2 Airdrops, 20 Rank Token and 1500 Gold Coins

Silver II- Airdrop, 2 Resupply Maps, 30 Rank Token and 1500 Gold Coins

Silver III- Bonfire, 2 Scanners, 40 Rank Token and 1500 Gold Coins

Gold I- S16 Gold Banner, S16 Gold jacket, 50 Rank Token, and 2000 Gold Coins

Gold II- Double XP Card (3D), Gold Royale Voucher (x1), 70 Rank Token and 2000 Gold Coins

Gold III- Bonfires, 2 Airdrops, 90 Rank Token and 2000 Gold Coins

Gold IV- Airdrops, 2 Resupply Maps, 110 Rank Token and 2000 Gold Coins

Platinum I- S16 Platinum Banner, Double XP Card, 150 Rank Token and 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum II- Bonfire, Gold Royale Voucher (x2), 200 Rank Token and 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum III- Scanners, 2 Airdrops, 250 Rank Token and 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum IV-Gold Royale Voucher (x3), 3 Resupply Maps, 300 Rank Token and 2500 Gold Coins

Diamond I- S16 Diamond Banner, Double Gold Card, 350 Rank Token and 3000 Gold Coins

Diamond II- Bonfires, 2 Fragment Crates, 425 Rank Token and 3000 Gold Coins

Diamond III- Resupply Maps, 3 Fragment Crates, 525 Rank Token and 3000 Gold Coins

Diamond IV- Airdrops, Gold Royale Voucher (x3), 625 Rank Token and 3000 Gold Coins

Heroic- S16 Heroic Banner, S16 Heroic Jacket, 750 Rank Token Season rewards-5000 Gold Coins + Season 16 Heroic Avatar

Grandmaster- Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days) + Grandmaster Banner (60 Days)

