How to quickly reach Ace tier in PUBG Mobile Lite?

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of the game, made for lower-end smartphones.

We take a look at the tips and tricks to reach the Ace tier in the game.

Image Credit: PUBG Wiki

PUBG is one of the best competitive video games out there. Players are always striving to get better, be it via in-game change of strategies or optimising settings to get an edge over enemies.

These battle royale games are really interesting and fun to play for players. This game has also encouraged eSports participation from all across the globe, and professional players are loving PUBG as it provides a diverse range of gameplay mechanics.

However, many players had difficulties playing the mobile version because of low-end phones, in which the game frequently crashed or lagged. Thus, to address this issue, the developers made a lighter version called PUBG Mobile Lite.

Players who couldn't play the full mobile version because of low-end phones could now easily play the PUBG Mobile Lite version on their phones. And now, the game has a diverse number of players who are trying to climb up the rankings ladder.

In this article, we will look at some strategies/tips which you can adopt to quickly jump up ranked tiers in PUBG Mobile Lite.

How to reach Ace tier quickly in PUBG Mobile Lite?

Image Credit: Candid Technology

Tip #1 Survival- While it always feels good to have eliminations in your matches, taking unnecessary risks during the match is not worth it. At the end of the day, PUBG Mobile Lite is a game of survival, and thus, only pick the fights which you think you can win easily.

Tip #2 Audio clues and minimap- Many new players ignore audio clues and do not check the minimap often during matches. These tricks can give you serious intel over enemies, which can give you an upper hand during fights, and can help you catch them by surprise. Thus, always utilise the audio clues and check the minimap in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Tip #3 Weapon synergy- While climbing the ranked ladder, you need to have a versatile pool of weapons which you are comfortable with, and know the recoil pattern of guns. This will significantly help you outwit your opponents and win matches. Always keep one weapon for long-range combat and one for shorter-ranged combat, which will help you eliminate enemies as soon as you see them.

