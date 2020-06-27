PUBG Mobile Lite: Taking a look at the ranked system

PUBG Mobile Lite was introduced for fans who didn't have higher-end devices.

The ranking system in this version is what we will be looking at today.

Image credit: HDQwalls

PUBG Mobile is one of the most-played games of all time. The competitiveness of the game is what makes it so popular, as players are desperate to get better and climb higher tiers of the ranked ladder.

PUBG Mobile has given rise to many eSports leagues all over the globe, and continues to amaze gamers everywhere. The adrenaline-pumped gameplay and nerve-wracking situations you face in this game are unlike any other.

However, many players were unable to play PUBG Mobile as their phones didn't have the required specifications or due to some technical issues. The developers then introduced PUBG Mobile Lite for such players, so that they could enjoy the game seamlessly on their devices without hindrance.

On that note, in this article, we will explore the current ranked system in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Back in 2019, the ranking system in PUBG Mobile Lite looked different to what it is today. Here is a picture of it:

Image credit: PUBG Lite

This ranked system in PUBG Mobile Lite was roughly the same as the current one. However, the main difference was in the names of these ranks. These were Beginner, Novice, Experienced, Skilled, Specialist, Expert and finally Survivor. This system focused more on personal growth of the players rather than their match points. As long as the player played a lot of games, he/she would get a good ranking in this ranked tier list.

Image: Geeks Gyan

However, the current system in PUBG Mobile Lite is similar to the main version's ranked system, with the names being Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crown, Ace and then Conqueror. This system is way more polished and focuses on individual match results, and you can climb tiers by playing matches, surviving in them and getting kills.

