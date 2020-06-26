PUBG Mobile: How to use MP5 SMG in the game

The MP5K is a sub-machine gun and is a dangerous weapon for close-range gunfights.

The gun has similar mechanics as that of Vector but has a lower recoil.

PUBG Mobile has many underrated weapons in the game. These weapons are not picked much by the players and can often be found lying in various houses. One of those guns is the MP5K submachine gun, which is exclusively found on the Vikendi Map in PUBG Mobile.

Its in-game description says: "Short variant of the German submachine gun MP5K, designed for close-quarters battle use."

MP5K has a fire rate of 0.0645 and hit damage of 33. It uses 9mm ammo in-game and has three modes of firing: Single, Auto, and Burst. MP5K is very versatile and can be picked over Uzi any day. However, there are certain weak points of this weapon as well. It does not excel in long-range engages.

In this article, we discuss about the correct usage of MP5K gun in PUBG Mobile.

How to effectively utilize MP5K SMG in PUBG Mobile?

#1 Use it in close-quarter combats- Any SMG does amazing in close-quarter combats. Thus, use it to spray enemies as its low recoil will keep your crosshair very stable during close-range sprays.

The gun does fairly well in mid-range combat. However, MP5K shouldn't be used for long range combats.

Always keep a long-range assault rifle or sniper rifle in your secondary slot paired with MP5K in your primary slot. This will help you overcome the long-range discrepancies of the weapon.

#3 Best attachments for MP5K: This gun has five-point attachments available. Thus, you can use a half grip or angled foregrip with it. You can also add a extended magazine to MP5K which will increase the clip size of the weapon from 30 to 40.

