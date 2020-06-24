Groza vs AUG: Which is the better gun in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile provides players with a wide array of weapons to choose from.

AUG and Groza are two of the prominent guns that can be acquired from drops.

PUBG Mobile is a free-to-play battle royale video game which has a huge player base in the mobile gaming industry.

PUBG Mobile is also home to many great weapons, with choices ranging from close to long-range firearms. However, some players are sometimes confused about which weapon is the superior one.

Thus, we have made a comparison between two weapons in PUBG Mobile: AUG and Groza. Do keep in mind, both these weapons are only available in drops, which spawn randomly across the map. Thus, do not build your playstyle around them, as you might not find them in every match in PUBG Mobile.

Which gun is better in PUBG Mobile: AUG or Groza?

We will compare these two weapons on three parameters: Damage (DPS), Recoil and Reload Time. Do keep in mind that while this list takes these three parameters into consideration, there are other factors also that determine the worth of guns.

With that being said, let's jump into our comparisons.

#1 Damage (DPS)

In terms of damage, the Groza comes ahead with 47 damage, ahead of the AUG's 41. The gap in damage numbers is quite significant, and could be the difference during clutch situations.

#2 Recoil

When we compare the recoil pattern of these weapons, we notice that AUG is far more stable and consistent as compared to the Groza. However, the latter has the second-highest rate of fire of all assault rifles after the M16A4, which compensates for his unstable recoil pattern. You can also add attachments to these weapons to make them more stable and easy to use.

#3 Reload Time

Reload time is a crucial factor when comparing guns, and the Groza comes out on top again with an impressive 3-second reload time, as compared to the AUG's 3.7 seconds. The Groza uses 7.62mm ammo, while the AUG uses 5.56mm ammo.

Both of these guns have a magazine of 30 bullets, which can be extended up to 40 bullets with the help of an extended magazine.

All in all, Groza seems to be a better gun than AUG. However, at the end of the day, it all depends on the mastery of weapons and how well you can control the spray of these weapons so that they can be used optimally in matches.

