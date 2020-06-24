PUBG Mobile Lite: How many maps are there in PUBG Mobile Lite?

Let's find out about the different maps in PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Lite enables players with low-specifications to enjoy PUBG seamlessly.

Image Credit: Firstpost

PUBG Mobile is one of the best battle royale games on the market. It offers a free-to-play battle royale experience with high-end graphics, which is unique when it comes to video games which are available on mobile phones.

However, there is a significant demand for RAM and high-end processors to run this game smoothly on mobile phones. Many players couldn't reach these requirements and end up having a bad experience as the game becomes laggy.

PUBG LITE

The developers quickly took notice of this issue and introduced a toned-down version of PUBG called PUBG Mobile Lite. This version of the game became a great success as it brought back players who abandoned the original game because of their lower-end phones.

However, there are a lot of differences in terms of maps in these two games. In this article, we will show you the different kind of maps available in PUBG Mobile Lite.

How many maps are there in PUBG Mobile Lite?

Battle royale maps of PUBG LITE

Currently, there are two maps in the battle royale mode of PUBG Mobile Lite: Varenga and Golden Woods. Both maps are smaller in size compared to the main maps in PUBG Mobile but they provide quicker and smoother gameplay. Golden Woods unlocks when you reach Level 5 in the game.

Varenga has many bushes and trees which is a great replacement for the Erangel map in the main game. Meanwhile, Golden Woods offers a more explosive experience and is great for players who are looking for some adrenaline.

Arcade Mode Maps

Arcade Modes in PUBG Mobile Lite

In Arcade Mode, the players are endlessly spawned with weapons and are required to kill their opponents. The first team to reach the designated number of points would win the game.

Arcade has four further modes in PUBG Mobile Lite. These are Warehouse, Payload, War and War-RPG. The team death-match is played in Bodie Map, which makes it a thrilling experience for players.