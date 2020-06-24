PUBG pro tips: How to use flare guns effectively in PUBG Mobile?

Let's find out about the flare gun and its loot in PUBG Mobile.

Here's some tips to use the flare gun professionally in the game.

Image Credit: PUBG

PUBG Mobile has given rise to many eSports leagues across the world. Professional gamers are constantly playing the game and learning new strategies to implement in their matches.

One of the best weapons in PUBG Mobile is the flare gun, which is very hard to find during matches. However, if you do get your hands on it, then you are guaranteed a very good loot.

Typically, drop spawns are random throughout the map, but with the help of a flare gun, you can call in a customised drop which contains level 3 armour, health and big guns like SWM, if you are inside the safe zone. However, if you fire the flare gun outside the safe zone, you will receive the safest and bulkiest vehicle in the game, that is the Armoured UAZ, which can be used to travel to the safe zone quickly if you are far away from it.

This is simple usage of the flare gun in Pubg Mobile. If you want to take your gameplay to the next level, you need to follow certain strategies to fully utilise it. On that note, here are some professional tips which you can implement and use in matches.

Pro tips for using flare gun in PUBG Mobile

Image Credit: Teahub

#1 Choosing the right location for using the flare gun

Flare guns attract a lot of enemies, for obvious reasons, and there is a short delay after shooting the flare, which might attract nearby enemies before the loot arrives. Thus, always choose a hilly area or an area where there is not much cover. Then, enemies cannot camp your drop and kill you before you loot it.

#2 Do not use the flare gun near buildings

Flare guns shouldn't be used near a building without access to the terrace. Sometimes, the drop might fall on top of such a building, which makes the entire exercise futile. This is an amateur mistake to make, but do keep this in mind next time you shoot a flare gun.

#3 Loot as fast as possible once the drop lands

Once your drop lands, it will start sending smoke out, which will further attract enemies towards your loot. Thus, always loot fast once it lands, and then go as far away as possible from it to avoid unnecessary combat. However, you can also stick around and kill enemies if you are an aggressive player. In that case, do make sure you have good cover.

