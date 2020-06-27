How to control 6x scope recoil in PUBG Mobile?

The 6x is the most versatile scope available in PUBG Mobile.

Many players have an issue with the recoil of this scope, however.

6x scope in PUBG Mobile (Image Credit: Reddit)

PUBG Mobile is a free-to-play battle royale game which is loved and played by millions every day, all over the world.

Battle royale games have been storming the world arena for some time now, and PUBG is one of the games that made it popular. The objective of the matches in PUBG Mobile is simple: land on a barren island, loot supplies and weapons, and then eliminate others on the map to be the last one standing.

However, it gets far more complicated than that. Players have different attachments, scopes and a variety of long and short-range weapons to choose from in matches.

Not every gunfight is similar to the other, and thus, players always need to have an ideal loadout which can work both in short and long-range combat.

In this article, we will take a look at the 6x scope in PUBG Mobile and how to control its recoil.

6x scope in PUBG Mobile

Image Credit: Artstation

Scopes help in improving visibility of players to see and potentially get a kill over long-distances. There are different types of scopes in the game, such as 2x, 3x, 4x, 6x and more. However, the 6x scope is the most neglected one of all these, and players should pick it up.

It is the most versatile scope in the game, as it can be magnified according to the needs of the player. It goes up to 6x and comes down to 3x to suit the combat approach of the player. However, some players face severe difficulties in controlling the recoil of this scope. For such players, here's a look at how to overcome the same.

Recoil controlling tips for 6x scope in PUBG Mobile

Image Credit: Gosu.ai

Tip #1- Determining the combat engagement: Even before you get into a gunfight with a player, adjust your scope to suit the distance of combat. This will give you an advantage when fighting over a variety of different distances and controlling recoil on your gun.

Tip #2- Learn recoil patterns: You can use the 6x scope on a variety of weapons, however, most weapons will have high recoil if you use them over long ranges. Thus, always learn the recoil patterns of your favourite guns and know if they are compatible over long ranges.

Tip #3- Do not spray: Many players tend to spray when using scopes, which is wrong and should be avoided at all costs. Over long distances, always use single shots and shoot in short bursts, so that you have low recoil and most of your shots land on the enemy.

