How to play Free Fire offline without Internet

Let's take a look at the steps to play Garena Free Fire without Internet.

Garena Free Fire usually requires Internet connectivity to run.

Image Credit: Garena Free Fire

Free Fire is a battle royale video game developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena for Android and iOS devices.

Garena Free Fire is just like any other battle royale game, you land on an island with 49 other players. You have to survive till the very last to become the winner. The in-game characters make the game unique as they have unique abilities. This changes the way every player strategizes in the game.

Free Fire became the most downloaded mobile game of 2019 and received the award for 'Best Popular Vote Game' by Google Play Store in the same year as well.

The game normally requires an internet connection to play. We have prepared a step by step guide that enables the players to play the game without an internet connection.

Step by Step guide to play Free Fire Offline

Image Credit: Malavida

This guide was made by Techno Gold for enabling players to play the game even when they don't have a strong internet connection. However, do note that this process works only for newer mobile phones. If your mobile is outdated then these steps might not work for you.

If there is any update that is pending then update the Free Fire application first before proceeding to the next steps. (You can ignore this step if you have already updated it) Put your phone into 'Aeroplane mode' and dial ##4636#*# on your phone. (Make sure you have at least one sim card in your mobile phone)

Testing

3. Once done, you will land on this page. Here you have to click on 'Phone Information 1' and then enable the 'Mobile Radio Power' option.

Follow the steps

4. After that, click on more and you will get an option named 'Enable data connection'. Tap on it, and then go back to your home screen.

5. Lastly, launch the game. You can now play Free Fire without internet.

However, if you want to see the whole process in Hindi, you can refer to this tutorial by Techno Gold:

