Free Fire 3rd Anniversary calendar: Time Tunnel, Capsule store, free character and more

With the beginning of Free Fire's 3rd Anniversary celebration, Garena has added a series of new in-game events to give free legendary items to its players.

On this special occasion, the developers have also introduced a new event called Time Tunnel event, which looks at how Free Fire has evolved over the years.

With so many surprises and a bunch of free rewards, Garena is about to make its 3rd Anniversary remarkable for everyone. The celebrations have just begun, and the officials will be introducing exciting content in Free Fire till 30th August.

Here's a look at all the upcoming and ongoing events scheduled for Free Fire's 3rd Anniversary celebration.

Free Fire 3rd Anniversary celebration calendar

#1 Time Tunnel and Exploration missions (13 Aug-30 Aug)

The much-awaited Time Tunnel event has finally commenced. It will last for 18 days and will conclude on the 30th of August. The event contains several milestones and is divided into different parts.

Players can earn two types of tokens in this event– Time Token and Blue Chip. The Blue Chip can be further used in the Time Capsule Store to open Time Capsules.

#2 Capsule Store (13 Aug-30 Aug)

The Time Capsule Store lets you exchange blue chips to get temporary or permanent bundles and items in the game. The Capsule Store will also close on 30 August.

#3 Pick your favourite reward

Log-in reward

Play 1 match

Aftermatch Drop

#4 Friends Callback (23 Aug- 27 Aug)

Friends Callback is a Free Fire component that players can use to call back their friends who are inactive or had left the game a long time ago. Players who invite their friends back will get a free reward for each successful callback.

#5 Gather Friends (23 Aug-30 Aug)

(Details TBA)

#6 Cumulative login

The last event is a normal one in which players have to log in to the game for several consecutive days to get free rewards.

The Free Fire 3rd Anniversary is on 23rd August 2020, as announced by the game officials.