Free Fire OB23 update: When is Free Fire 3rd Anniversary?

The Free Fire OB23 update is set to release today (29th July 2020) and the server maintenance has started. The whole update is based on the 3rd Anniversary theme of the game and will add a series of new features related to it, including a new spawn island 'Runway', new lobby, outfits etc.

Free Fire 3rd Anniversary Date

Free Fire 3rd Anniversary is on 22nd August 2020 as announced by the game officials. Special events will be introduced in Free Fire to celebrate the occasion. This includes the Hayato “Firebrand” character, which will be available for free in the 3rd Anniversary event.

Anniversary Event

Hayato Firebrand, the elite version of Hayato, is a legendary Samurai who has the ability to reduce the frontal damage and to instill a cool-down period of 50 seconds. The character can be unlocked by completing its 'awakening' missions.

In addition, here is a look at the new spawn island and in-game lobby of the game:

Lobby

Free Fire New Lobby

Runway

Runway Spawn Island

You can enjoy the latest features of the game by updating it after 5:30 PM IST, when the maintenance is over and the update will be available. The size of the update is expected to be around 350 MB. It will be available to download from Google Playstore and Apple Store.

