Free Fire OB23 update Patch Notes: Luqueta character, Bermuda 2.0 & more

The release date of Free Fire OB23 update is just around the corner as the testing period has concluded. The Free Fire OB23 update will be rolled out on 29th July 2020, and the players will be able to download it from the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

The upcoming Free Fire: 3volution update is based on the 3rd Anniversary theme and will add the new character Lucas, a new pet- Mr Wagger, Bermuda 2.0 map, the AUG gun and much more. The size of the update has not been revealed yet but is expected to be of around 600 MB.

Free Fire OB23 update Patch Notes

Free Fire OB23 Update (Image Credits: Garena)

The complete official patch notes of the upcoming Free Fire OB23 update are:

What's New:

New Character 'Luqueta': Every kill increases the max HP by (8/10/12/14/16/18), up to 35.

Every kill increases the max HP by (8/10/12/14/16/18), up to 35. New Character' Mr Wagger': When a player has less than (1/1/2) Gloo Wall grenades, Mr Waggor can produce 1 Gloo Wall grenade every (120/100/100) seconds.

When a player has less than (1/1/2) Gloo Wall grenades, Mr Waggor can produce 1 Gloo Wall grenade every (120/100/100) seconds. New Weapon' AUG': It is an assault rifle and will be available in Classic and Clash Squad (Rank & Classic). The gun will have pre-attached 2x scope and 35 rounds magazine.

It is an assault rifle and will be available in Classic and Clash Squad (Rank & Classic). The gun will have pre-attached 2x scope and 35 rounds magazine. New item 'Revive Kit': Players can restore combat ability by using the revive kit while downed. Players will be revived with 100 HP after using the Horizaline, but they won't stop bleeding.

Players can restore combat ability by using the revive kit while downed. Players will be revived with 100 HP after using the Horizaline, but they won't stop bleeding. New Spawn Island' The Runway': Third Anniversary based spawn island has been added to the game.

Third Anniversary based spawn island has been added to the game. New Training Ground: Vehicles and gloo walls are added to the training ground along with other improvements like the separation of shooting range and practice zone etc.

Vehicles and gloo walls are added to the training ground along with other improvements like the separation of shooting range and practice zone etc. Hayato' Firebrand' (coming soon): The players can get this awakened character for free in the 3rd Anniversary event on 22nd August 2020.

The players can get this awakened character for free in the 3rd Anniversary event on 22nd August 2020. Plan Bermuda (Bermuda Remastered): Free Fire will reveal its Plan Bermuda in the upcoming update. The Bermuda map will be redesigned with the addition of new places.

Other Additions and Improvements:

Rank Season 2 will start on 30th July 2020.

Aim assist will now prioritize players who are in combat (Clash Squad only).

Crouch & Uncrouch Mechanism.

New Driving Mechanism: Maximum speed adjustment for the vehicles.

Players will now descend faster when they're above 38m in altitude.

Added a limit on the amount of heath that can be restored per second.

Weapon improvements.

New management system added.

New match summary page for Clash Squad and Gun King.

Players can now send a system-generated link to invite friends to join their party.

