Free Fire OB23 update characters: Hayato Firebrand & Lucas' complete details

Rabia Sayal
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 23 Jul 2020, 18:29 IST
Free Fire OB23 Update is set to be rolled out soon. The update will introduce several features like two new characters, a pet, a gun, and more. Free Fire players can't wait for the introduction of the new characters- Lucas and Hayato Firebrand.

In this article, we discuss everything that we know about the characters so far.

Lucas character

Lucas
Lucas

Lucas is an up and rising soccer star who will increase the maximum HP with each kill to a certain extent. He also has his own stunning character set called the Soccer Star Set and three skill slots.

Lucas has a total of 8 levels, and playing with him will reward you with its character fragments. At Level 1, Lucas increases the maximum HP with each kill by 5-30. At the maximum level, every kill increases the maximum HP by 9-35.

Hayato Firebrand character

Hayato Firebrand
Hayato Firebrand

Hayato Firebrand, the elite version of Hayato, is a legendary Samurai who has the ability to reduce the frontal damage for a certain period of time with a cool-down period of 50 seconds. His character set is called Hayato's Firebrand Set. Firing will interrupt his ability and hence should be taken care of.

The character can be unlocked by completing its 'awakening' missions. Playing with Hayato Firebrand will reward you with its character fragments.

The official release date of Free Fire OB23 Update is not yet announced but is expected to be rolled out on 29th July 2020. The servers will be taken down for maintenance, and the update will be available to download from Google Play Store and the Apple Store after its global release.

Meanwhile, Free Fire has released the trailer of Vengeance Eternal Love:

Also Read: Free Fire to unveil complete 'Plan Bermuda' on 29th July 2020

Published 23 Jul 2020, 18:20 IST
Garena Free Fire Free Fire Guide Free Fire Update
