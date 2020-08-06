Free Fire 3rd Anniversary update: Get a free 'Hayato Firebrand' character

Garena, the developers of the Free Fire, are constantly rolling out new updates for the game to maintain a sense of excitement among fans. With the latest Free Fire OB23 update released globally, players witnessed a ton of additions and new features in the game, which have significantly enhanced their gaming experience.

In addition to the new update, only a few weeks are left before Free Fire's 3rd Anniversary celebrations begin. To mark this huge occasion, Garena will be introducing a bunch of new events that will reward players with free items like weapon skins, characters and a host of other things.

Here's a look at the details of some of the special events coming in Free Fire's third-anniversary update.

Free 'Hayato Firebrand' Character

A 3rd Anniversary update poster unveiled a new character called Hayato Firebrand (Image credits: Garena)

In Free Fire's Episode 2 titled '3volution update', the developers teased a 3rd Anniversary update poster which unveiled a new character called Hayato Fireband.

An exclusive event will soon be launched in Free Fire, which will give away a complimentary Hayato Firebrand character to every player. In order to claim it, players will have to complete a set of missions throughout the event duration. According to speculation from different sources, the event will begin on 22nd August and will end on 9th September.

Also read: When is Free Fire 3rd Anniversary?

Advertisement

About the character: Hayato Firebrand, the elite version of Hayato, is a legendary Samurai who has the ability to reduce the frontal damage and to instil a cool-down period of 50 seconds. The character can be unlocked by completing its 'awakening' missions.

Free Fire 3rd Anniversary theme

Alongside the special events, Free Fire will also receive a whole new Anniversary theme which includes a new lobby user interface (UI), intro screen and a revamped spawn island.

A Joker theme was teased in the update trailer which is coming out with Free Fire's anniversary update (Image credits: Garena)

During the OB23 update announcement, a Joker theme was also teased in the update trailer which is coming out with Free Fire's anniversary update. Moreover, some leaks also suggest that the developers will also renovate the whole spawn island for a limited time on this special occasion. With the introduction of a new spawn island, players will get to see a new look of the island, where they can also perform a variety of activities during the warmup time.

Stay tuned with us to get the latest information about the latest Free Fire updates.