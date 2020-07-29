Free Fire 3volution update: APK download link for Android

Free Fire: 3volution is the latest update released by Garena on 29th July 2020 and has added a lot of new features like the new character Luqueta, a new spawn island 'Runway', the AUG gun and much more.

The latest version of Free Fire: 3volution has been released on Google Play Store for Android devices and the size of the update is around 391 MB. However, if you have not received the update yet, Sportskeeda has the direct links to download the latest version of the game.

How to download Free Fire 3volution update APK?

Free Fire 3volution APK Download Link: https://bit.ly/39A6ZZO

Free Fire 3volution OBB Download Link: https://bit.ly/3jRiwsn

Free Fire OB23 update APK and OBB file download link

After downloading both files, follow the steps below to install Free Fire 3volution update on your device:

Open file manager on your device and click on the downloaded file: Free Fire_com.dts.freefireth.apk Allow installation of unknown sources, if you haven't enabled it yet, by navigating to settings>safety and privacy> Install apps from unknown sources. Once the installation of the APK file is completed, create a new folder "com.dts.freefireth" in Android>OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory. Open the Free Fire app and enjoy the game.

The size of the APK file is 46 MB and that of the OBB file is 512 MB. Therefore, make sure to check that your device has at least 1 GB of free storage space. In case the downloaded file shows an error message stating 'There was a problem parsing the package', then consider downloading both the APK and OBB files and install them again.

Advertisement

Also Read: Free Fire OB23 update Patch Notes - Luqueta character, Bermuda 2.0 & more