Free Fire Advanced Server Download 2020: How to download and install

Free Fire players can join Advance Server and give feedback to the developers, who would use it to fix bugs in the game.

Free Fire players can register with their Facebook accounts, which are linked to their Free Fire account.

Before rolling out an update on the global servers, Garena Free Fire tests the latest features in a closed server called the Advance Server. The players need to register for the Free Fire Advance Server to be one of the beta testing users. These are only available for Android devices.

The users can provide Garena with feedback about the new features and the creators would then use that to make changes, depending on the scenario. The registration for the advance server is done in two batches and the server opens with the second batch of the registration.

How to Download and Install Free Fire Advance Server

To participate in the early testing phase, players must have a Facebook account, which is linked to Free Fire. Here are the steps to download and join the Free Fire Advanced Server APK.

Go to the Free Fire Advance Server website.

website. Scroll down and click on the Login Facebook button and login with your Facebook account which is linked to Free Fire.

Free Fire Advance Server Registration

The registration form will appear on the website.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

The website will be redirected towards the download page. Click on Download APK to download the APK file.

Now, Navigate to download folder and open the APK downloaded file.

Allow installation of unknown sources, by navigating to settings>safety, and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources.

After completion of the installation, Open the Free Fire Advanced Server app and Sign In using your linked Facebook account.

The latest Advance Server for OB21 update was opened on 25th March 2020 and was closed on 2nd April. Along with this, the players who find a bug in the game and report it are rewarded with free diamonds in the game.