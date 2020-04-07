Free Fire OB21 Update: Maintenance break to take place on 8th April

Free Fire OB21 update will be released after the maintenance break, which ends at 5:00pm IST on the 8th April, 2020.

No one will be able to enter the game during the maintenance break and the new updates would be rolled out post it.

Rabia FOLLOW ANALYST News

SHARE

Free Fire OB21 Maintenance Break

Free Fire OB21 update is going to hit the global servers on 8th April 2020, and before the update becomes available to download for the Free Fire players, the servers will be taken down for maintenance purposes for a few hours.

As announced by Free Fire, there will be a maintenance break on 8th April and during that period, no one would be able to enter the game. The update will be rolled out once the maintenance break has culminated.

Free Fire OB21 Maintenance Break Details

The new OB21 update named as the Kapella Patch will be featuring new character Kapella, pet Ottero, Thompson gun, Clash Squad Ranked Mode and more. A bunch of other improvements are also made to improve the game-play experience of the players.

The players can try out all the new features by updating the game after the maintenance break.

Start time: 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) on 8th April 2020

End time: 5:00 pm IST (GMT +5.30) on 8th April 2020

The OB21 update will be released for both Android and iOS devices and the update size is expected to be around 600MB. The players can download the update from the Google Playstore or iOS App Store once it has been released.

Also Read: Free Fire OB21 update official patch notes revealed