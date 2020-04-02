Free Fire: OB21 update official patch notes revealed

The Free Fire OB21 update will be released on 8th April

OB21 update will add a new character - Kapella, a Thompson gun, Clash Squad Ranked Mode, pet Ottero and much more

Rabia FOLLOW ANALYST News

SHARE

Free Fire OB21 Update Patch Notes

The advanced server of the Free Fire OB21 update was closed on 2nd April and after the beta testing, the developers are now ready to push the update to the global servers. The Free Fire OB21 update will be released on 8th April and players will be able to download it from the Google Play Store.

The new OB21 update is focused on the new character Kapella and is named the Kapella Patch. The upcoming OB21 update will add a new character - Kapella, a Thompson gun, Clash Squad Ranked Mode, pet Ottero and much more.

Free Fire OB21 update Patch Notes

The complete official patch notes of the upcoming OB21 update are:

What's New:

New Character 'Kapella': Increases healing effects on you and your teammates. Decreases rate of bleed-out when a teammate is knocked down.

Increases healing effects on you and your teammates. Decreases rate of bleed-out when a teammate is knocked down. New Weapon 'Thompson': With a large magazine of 40 Ammo and a short range, this SMG is built for close to mid-range combat.

With a large magazine of 40 Ammo and a short range, this SMG is built for close to mid-range combat. Clash Squad Ranked Mode: This mode will be added in the game soon. It will rank players with stars and have a different ranking mechanism from the Battle Royale mode.

This mode will be added in the game soon. It will rank players with stars and have a different ranking mechanism from the Battle Royale mode. New Item 'Smoke Grenade': Priced at $300, the grenade is only available in CS Mode. The smoke duration is 25 seconds. Enemies' Aim Lock will be disabled while you are engulfed in smoke.

Priced at $300, the grenade is only available in CS Mode. The smoke duration is 25 seconds. Enemies' Aim Lock will be disabled while you are engulfed in smoke. New Camouflage 'Camo Box': You can pick up this item to hide inside a box and appear like an ordinary box to other players. The Camo Box is only available in the Kalahari map.

You can pick up this item to hide inside a box and appear like an ordinary box to other players. The Camo Box is only available in the Kalahari map. New Feature 'Airship': A giant Airship will be flying across the map in the upcoming Wonderland event in Classic and Ranked modes. It will bring a surprise element and will be added soon.

A giant Airship will be flying across the map in the upcoming Wonderland event in Classic and Ranked modes. It will bring a surprise element and will be added soon. New Pet 'Ottero': When players receive healing from the MedKit or Treatment Gun, 50% of the healing will be added to EP. Ottero will also be available in the game soon.

Changes:

Changes have been made to MP5, UMP, and M1887

Motorbike is not able to seat two players

Hiding in foliage is no longer possible

Item auto-pick speed increased

Added additional missions for Elite Pass and Weekly Challenges

Other improvements

The update will be available for both Android and iOS devices, but the size of the update has not been announced yet. Recently, Free Fire also released the Season 23 Agent Paws Elite Pass and Elite Bundle in the game and the players can buy it by spending the required number of diamonds.