Free Fire OB21 update expected release date; Advance test server patch notes revealed

The new update will bring a new pet Ottero, new character Kapella, Kill Secured mode, new emotes, and more

The new OB21 update will also run smoothly on the devices with 2GB RAM or more

Rabia FOLLOW ANALYST News

SHARE

Free Fire

The OB20 Update of Free Fire was a massive hit that brought Bomb Squad Mode, Kalahari Map, Steffie, and much more. After this event, the players are now eagerly waiting for the next Free Fire OB21 update. The Free Fire Advanced Server of the upcoming OB21 update is live now. As seen in the advanced server, the new update will bring new characters, mode, emotes, and many other new features. The new OB21 update will also run smoothly on the devices with 2GB RAM or more

Free Fire OB21 Update Release Date

The Golden Pass will end on 9th April, and the developers can push the new update OB21 update of Free Fire around 11th April 2020 along with a new golden pass. The official confirmation regarding the release date is still pending, but the players can access the OB21 update features by downloading the advanced server.

Free Fire OB21 Patch Notes

Here are the patch notes of OB21 update as per its advanced server:

New Character: A new stunning character, 'Kapella' along with her own character set, is added to the game.

A new stunning character, 'Kapella' along with her own character set, is added to the game. New Pet: Ottero is the new adorable pet that is added in the game and can recover EP while recovering HP.

Ottero is the new adorable pet that is added in the game and can recover EP while recovering HP. Kill Secured Mode: A whole new 'Kill Secured Mode' Mode has been added in Free Fire OB21 update and is played on the Bermuda Map.

A whole new 'Kill Secured Mode' Mode has been added in Free Fire OB21 update and is played on the Bermuda Map. Free Look: Free Look feature allows the players to look in all the four directions while playing

Free Look feature allows the players to look in all the four directions while playing Auto Pickup Speed: An option to increase the Auto Pickup speed has been added to the game.

Along with these, a total of four new emotes have also been added to the advanced server. According to the leaks, a new male character named Lucas will also be added in the middle of the update. Currently, the developers are also working on the Free Fire Max version that will be the upgraded version of the standard Free Fire. Refer to the article below to know everything about the upcoming Free Fire Max version.