Free Fire OB20 update reveals new modes and character along with Kalahari Map

Rabia FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature

SHARE

Free Fire OB20 Advanced Server Updates

The T.R.A.P. event of Free Fire was a massive hit for the community in which a million of players participated in it. After this event, the players are now eagerly waiting for the next Free Fire OB20 update.

Also Read: How to download and install Free Fire OB20 Advanced Server APK

The Free Fire Advanced Server of the upcoming OB20 update is live now. As seen in the advanced server, the new update will bring new characters, mode, emotes and many other new features. The release date of the Free Fire OB20 update is yet to be announced by the officials.

Free Fire OB20 New Features

Here are the new upcoming features and improvements in the Free Fire OB20 update:

New Character

New Character: Steffie

A new stunning character 'Steffie' along with her own character set, is added to the game. Steffie is a pro graffiti artist, and her ability is to create graffiti to reduce explosive and bullet damage.

At Level 1, she cuts the explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for 5 seconds while being at maximum level, the explosive damage is reduced by 25%, and bullet damage is reduced by 7.5% for 10 seconds. Her cool down period is 45 seconds and has a beautiful 'Graffiti Artist' Character Set.

Steffie reduces Explosive and Bullet damage

TeamCode Feature

TeamCode Feature

Advertisement

A new feature called 'Teamcode' has been added to the Free Fire advanced server where the players can make the team quickly by generating a TeamCode. This option works exactly like the TeamCode feature in PUBG Mobile.

One of the team players will generate a TeamCode, and the other players will have to enter the code after navigating to the Fast Team option Squad section to join the team.

New Emotes

A total of four new emotes are added into the game, and the names of these emote with their tag lines are:

I Heart You: Come here, the apple of my eye

I Heart You emote

The Swan: Dance! Dance! Dance!

The Swan emote

Aim, fire!: Straight into your heart

Aim, Fire! emote

Bon Appetit: Best bit comes in the end

Bon Appetit emote

Although even after adding a number of new emotes, the in-game emote slots have not been increased.

Kalahari Map

Kalahari Map

A brand new Kalahari Map has been added to the game. Kalahari Map is a desert map, and as seen in the advanced server, the graphics are stunning. The map has a lot of buildings that ensure a decent amount of loot and a vast network of roads connecting different places.

Bomb Squad Mode

Bomb Squad Mode

A whole new 'Bomb Squad' Mode has been added in Free Fire OB20 update. In Bomb Squad Mode, two random teams will spawn on the map. When the match starts, one of the teams will get the role of attacking while the other side will be defending. The attacking and defending roles will be swapped after each round.

The attacking team will have to plant a bomb at the given zone, and the defending one will have to stop them from doing so. There will be a total of seven rounds in a single game, and the team who wins more rounds will win the game. The gameplay of the Bomb Squad mode resembles that of CS: GO, where one side is the terrorists, and the other one is the counter-terrorists.

Gun King Mode

Gun King Mode

Gun King Mode is one of the most exciting modes that is added to the game. There will be two teams in a game. A weapon will be provided to each player, and the player will have to kill the enemies.

With each kill, a kill badge will be provided to the player to upgrade the weapon. The player has to upgrade the weapon to the maximum level, and the first team to do so will win the game.

The first weapon that will be provided to each player will be a knife, and the bat will be the weapon that will be provided at the maximum level. All the players will use the same weapon upgrade pathway to kill the enemies.

Weapon Upgrade Path

Other Improvements

Along with all these significant changes done in the game, Bermuda Map's Factory has also been revamped, including the roof, the tower etc. A new option to recruit the team from all over the World has also been added to the Recruit Teammates section.

Apart from this, the number of spectators in the Custom Room has been increased to 16 while only eight spectators were allowed earlier in the game. A new heart-themed lobby has also been included along with a new heart-themed plane skin. The character Alok is now added to the gift section in the Store.

The advanced server will get closed on 8th February, and till then, many new features can also be added to the game.