Free Fire upcoming OB20 update leaks; new map, golden car skin and more

Free Fire

The Trap Revolution Event, which was recently introduced in Free Fire, is currently offering a heavy discount to the players on all the exclusive items. Meanwhile, during the release of all these events, developers are also working on their upcoming Free Fire patch update. In the past few days, a lot of leaks have been surfaced online, and here are some of the major content leaks which can arrive in the game.

New Map

Recently, a poster was teased by Free Fire officials, which confirms that a new map is coming in a forthcoming patch. Moreover, it's also reported that players can play in advance on this map on Free Fire test servers. Some data miners have also uncovered that it is just a revamped version of old map Kalahari. At that time, the map was under development and was only available for few days in the game.

Golden Car Skin

While participating in the advance test servers, some players managed to record the footage of the Store section, which featured a fantastic Golden finish of the four seated vehicle. However, it's expected that it will be available in only selected countries. Outlining the structure of the body, it comes with an animated flame on the car, which is another unique element of the skin.

Golden Car

New Pet (Dog)

A new pet dog is also expected to arrive in the next Free Fire Orbit 20 Update. Though the purpose of this pet is not known yet but it can be assumed that it's likely to work as same as a companion in the PUBG Mobile. The dog is highlighted with a TRAP chain, which resembles the RAP Trap event of Free Fire. Here's the screenshot of the new pet:

New Pet