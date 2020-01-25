Free Fire: What is Mystery Shop 7.0; complete details about the event

Mystery Shop 7.0

Mystery Shop 7.0, the much-awaited event of Free Fire, has made a comeback in the game. The highly requested event by Free Fire players offers up to 90% of discounts on exclusive items. These items include an Alpha outfit set, Elite pass, redeemable vouchers, and more. The complete details of the event are listed below.

What is Free Fire's Mystery Shop?

Event Rewards

Mystery Shop 2.0 is a part of limited-time event T.R.A.P, which was introduced in the game a few days ago. To take benefit of this event, users need to spin a lucky wheel, which decides the percentage of discount they can avail. The first draw is free for all the users, which is a great thing for players. Users can avail up to a 90% discount on all the items. Moreover, the players can also respin the discount dial by spending some diamonds (in-game currency) from their account.

Mystery Shop 7.0 Duration:

Event Duration

The event commenced on 22nd January and will end on 28th January 2020. Throughout this event, players can also purchase elite pass, character outfits, and a variety of other items on a hefty discount.

