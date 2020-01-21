Free Fire: T.R.A.P's rap single 'I'm on Fire' is finally out in the game

The much-awaited rap single by Garena titled “I’m on Fire” is finally out and honestly, it's a full-on banger. The rap video was being teased by Garena for the past week, and it was definitely worth the wait. Apart from being groovy and full of beats, the song also features the four new T.R.A.P characters that will be debuting in the game soon.

The music video for the title opens with the introduction of all four T.R.A.P characters being Moco, Miguel, Antonio, and Kelly, all of which are looking stunning in their avatars. Moco opens the song, and from there, everyone takes their turn to rock the stage. The animations and visuals are very smooth, and the entire music video simply put, is brilliant.

"I'm on Fire" is the first-ever rap song to get released in Free Fire. However, this is not the first music video that Garena has made. Last year, Garena collaborated with DJ Alok and released “Vale Vale,” which was received very well by the Free Fire community.

The new music video marks the start of the Trap event in the game. The event brings four new characters to the game that are all visible in the music video. Garena will soon reveal the full details for the event that will be available on their official Facebook page.