Free Fire: Garena reveals four new emotes for the Trap event

Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Trap event is now live

The Trap Revolution event, which has been teased by Garena multiple times in the past week is almost on the verge of hitting the live servers. It has been confirmed that the Trap event will bring four brand new characters to the game along with a dedicated Trap Shop.

Garena will also release a rap single titled “I am on Fire,” which will feature all four new characters. Furthermore, Garena has also released new emotes that will make its debut in the game soon.

Emotes have become one of the trendiest parts of Free Fire in the past few seasons. Everyone loves to express their emotions through emotes in the game, and Garena is bringing four brand new emotes that are sure to attract attention.

The four new emotes that are coming in the Trap event are Fast and Furious, Death Glare, Break Dance, and Power of Money. All of the emotes perfectly encapsulate the Trap event, which is all about hip-hop and street style. They look fantastic at first glance and are a few of the best emotes to be released in recent times.

All the emotes will be available in the Trap Shop along with the new characters. Garena will release two characters out of the four today, while the other two will be released on February 2.