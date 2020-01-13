Free Fire Indian Championship will be competing with PUBG Mobile Club Open for the biggest Esports tournament in the country

Free Fire Indian Championship

Garena has announced FFIC 2020, the first major tournament for the Indian region in 2020. A massive tournament where the best teams from the country will compete for a massive prize pool of ₹35,00,000.

2020 has just begun, and Garena announcing a big tournament in the first month is a good sign for every Free Fire enthusiast. Free Fire was the most downloaded game of 2019, and promoting the Esports landscape of the game will take it to new heights.

FFIC is divided into three phases that include a Qualifier round (online), League stage (offline), and Finals (offline). Garena is yet to reveal the exact dates, schedule, and the location for the tournament, but the registrations are already live.

Free Fire is rapidly rising to the top, and it's giving tough competition to PUBG Mobile. The Esports landscape for PUBG Mobile is well established, and Free Fire is aiming to reach similar heights if not more.

Tencent has already announced the PMCO Spring Split for 2020, which will be directly competing with FFIC 2020. This is good for the Indian gaming and Esports scene as more tournaments will cause more people getting familiarized with the Esports scene.

Prize allocation for FFIC 2020

Even though PUBG is easily the most popular game in the country, Free Fire is no slouch with the game driving a huge player base. FFIC 2020 is just a glimpse of what lies ahead in the future. We expect more tournaments to follow FFIC 2020, with the biggest being the Free Fire World Cup.

Registrations for the tournament are now live, and interested players can register for the tournament with their team (4 or 5 members) by heading over to the official FFIC website. The tournament will begin with the qualifiers from which the top 24 teams will qualify for the League stage.