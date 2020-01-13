Golden Dragon event with free Dragon Gloo Wall is coming to Free Fire

Kuldeep

Players can earn free Dragon Gloo Wall

After a joyful new year celebration event, Garena is bringing another exciting event in Free Fire. Similar to all the events in the game, the Golden Dragon event will give chance players to win exclusive rewards just by doing simple tasks. The event is coming to live servers on January 19 (confirmed) and after January 22 (rumored) on the Indian server.

Golden Dragon event will have different tasks and objectives, which when completed, will reward players with different skins and gears. Players will stand a chance to win a Booyah Skin for M14 just by logging in the game. Apart from M14 skins, players can win a UMP (might differ from server to server) skin by playing a game of Free Fire 5 times.

Golden Dragon banner(Photo from Advanced Server)

The main highlight of the event is the Golden Dragon, shop which includes some top prizes. Players can earn exclusives rewards such as Surf Board skin, resupply map, a gun skin, and Dragon Gloo Wall. Special Dragon Tokens, which will be available during the event can redeem these rewards.

Golden Dragon event will hit the live servers on January 19 for most regions, while the event is expected to arrive on the Indian server after January 22. Instead of the Golden Dragon event, the Treasure Hunt event will be live on the Indian server from January 19.