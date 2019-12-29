New Year event with exclusive rewards is coming to Free Fire

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 29, 2019

Dec 29, 2019 IST SHARE

Pre-register for the New Year event

The new year is right around the corner and to celebrate the occasion, Garena is introducing a new event in Free Fire. The Winterlands event is already up and running, and Garena is bringing a New Year event to mark the end of the year. Garena is giving out 20 Fatal badges as a part of the new year celebration that will be used in the next Elite pass, which will be released on January 1st.

Players can take part in the new year event by pre-registering in the "Free Fire 2020" section on the home screen. On January 1st, every player who has pre-registered for the event will be rewarded with 20 Fatal Badges. These badges will be used for unlocking exclusive rewards in the next month's Elite pass. The milestones for the Elite pass are as follows:

20,000,000 Fatal badges: Fatal loot box

100,000,000 Fatal badges: Fatal loot box

250,000,000 Fatal badges: Fatal loot box

500,000,000 Fatal badges: Fatal Blade game mode

Elite Pass milestones

These numbers will be cumulative of all the badges collected by players in one server. Although these numbers seem very high, it’s very easily achievable since the player base for Free Fire is huge. Apart from Fatal badges, more rewards will be handed out in the new year event, but the complete details are not yet out.