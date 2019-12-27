Free Fire: Faded Wheel event with exclusive rewards in now live

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019 IST

Faded Wheel interface

The new year is right around the corner and to celebrate the occasion, Garena is showering offers in Free Fire. There is already a Supersale up and running on the live servers, and Garena has introduced another massive offer in the game that is sure to turn heads. The Faded Wheel is now live in the game where players can spin a wheel and earn exclusive rewards.

You can open the Fading Wheel screen by selecting the option for the same on the home screen. Players will be given 10 deals out of which 2 (unwanted deals) can be discarded before spinning the wheel. The spinning price starts at meager 9 Diamonds but increases with every consecutive spin. Once you land on a deal after spinning, it will be greyed and won't reappear for the next spin. Apart from winning the main rewards in the Fading Wheel, there is also a side quest that rewards users based on the number of spins.

2 Spins: Weapon Royale Voucher

4 Spins: Capricorn Parachute skin and a permanent weapon skin(random)

6 spins: Plague Doctor SPAS12 skin

Faded Wheel overview

The Fading Wheel event is already live and will run until January 2. Supersale event is also available in the game right now that offers a massive discount on the most popular skins and cosmetics in the game.