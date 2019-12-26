Free Fire: Supersale is now live in the game

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 26, 2019

Dec 26, 2019 IST

The Supersale is now live

The festive spirit is in the air and Garena is celebrating it by introducing the Winterlands event in Free Fire. The new event includes special game mode, the release of limited-time skins, and exclusive rewards for everyone playing the game. In addition to all these, an in-game sale is also live.

Here are the details about the ongoing Winterlands Supersale in the game:

Open the Supersale interface by clicking its option on the home screen. A screen will open with 8 deals in total, all available on discount. You can pick up to three deals from one lot and the more options you avail, the bigger the discount you will get.

Supersale screen

One item from a single lot- 30% off

Two items from a single lot- 50% off

Three items from a single lot- 70% off

The more deals you select, highest the discount you get

If you are not satisfied with any of the options, you can change the entire lot by selecting the 'Refresh' option on the screen. Each time you refresh a lot, you will get an entirely different set of options from the previous ones. You can refresh up to 5 times for free, after which it will cost Diamonds for changing the lot. Once you refresh a lot, all the options inside it won't reappear, so carefully pick everything you need in one go. The sale will end on December 31, right at the start of the new year.