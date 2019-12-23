How to complete the "Treat your Panda" event in Free Fire

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 23, 2019

Garena Free Fire’s Winterlands event is up and running on the live servers of the game. The new event includes special game mode, the release of limited-time skins and exclusive rewards for everyone playing the game. One of the main attractions of the event is “Treat your Panda” challenge and completing the task can get you bonus rewards.

Feed Panda to earn exclusive rewards

Gamers can access the “Treat your Panda” event page by selecting the option for the same on the home screen. The main aim of the challenge is to feed the Panda different food items that are available in the game. Hotdog, Pizza and Bamboo are three food items available in the game, and each of these costs 3 tokens or 2,000 coins. Tokens can be earned by completing the Winterlands’ missions, while gold can be earned by simply playing normal games.

Every time you feed the Panda, he will gain weight, and you will earn an exclusive reward. The rewards are not fixed, and it depends upon the food item you are feeding the Panda. The maximum weight limit of the Panda is 100 KG, and you can’t feed him past that limit.

The "Treat your Panda" event will end on December 29th, along with most events in the Winterlands patch.