Free Fire: Treasure Hunt event with exclusive rewards is now live

Treasure Hunt event is live

To celebrate the new decade, Garena is hosting several events in Free Fire, giving players a chance to earn exclusive rewards. One of the major events running right now is the "Treasure Hunt" where players can earn rewards by completing basic missions. The event will last until January 13, giving players enough time to complete the mission.

Players can access the “Treasure Hunt” event page by selecting the option for the same on the home screen. Every time you complete a task, Garena will reward you with an exclusive prize. The milestones for the event are as follows-

Play 5 games: Pink Scar Devil

Play 10 games: Reflex

Play 20 games: The Golden Robe

All three missions for the Treasure Hunt event are very simple and can be easily completed in a day of playing the game. However, the event is pretty small compared to the other ongoing events, and we might see a bigger version of the event in the future.

Apart from the Treasure Hunt event, Garena is also hosting Luck Royale, Diamond Royale, and new year celebration event in the game. Season 13 is also expected to come pretty soon along with the new character Alvaro and the new Elite pass.