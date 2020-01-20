Free Fire: Everything you need to know about Garena's upcoming rap single Trap

Published Jan 20, 2020

Trap will be released on January 21

After days of teasers, Garena has confirmed their rap single titled ‘Trap’ is dropping on January 21 globally. The music video of the rap will feature four characters, all of whom will make their debut in the game pretty soon. Along with the new rap song, Garena will also be releasing the Mystery Shop, which will most likely have skins for these characters.

Although Trap will be the first-ever rap single by Garena in Free Fire, this is not their first single in the game. Last year, Garena collaborated with DJ Alok and released “Vale Vale,” which was received very well by the Free Fire community. Along with the song, Garena also released DJ Alok's character, which is currently one of the most sought after characters in the game.

Garena is also bringing four new characters to the game, out of which two will be released on January 21, along with the song. The remaining two characters will be released on February 2, which will also most likely mark the end of the Trap event.

The exact date of the Mystery Shop has not been confirmed yet, but expect it to arrive a day later after the Trap song release. Taking past events into consideration, the shop will most likely contain skins for the upcoming four characters.