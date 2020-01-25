Free Fire: T.R.A.P event with exclusive rewards is coming to Free Fire
Free Fire T.R.A.P. event was teased a few days ago by Garena, and it will commence on the 26th of January. The event will feature a lot of rewards, including new emotes, permanent outfits and weapon skins.
T.R.A.P. event will go on for 15 days, and each day will offer some unique rewards like tokens and skins. Here is the complete list of the rewards that you will be getting for free during the event:
- 26/01-02/02: Break Dancer Emote, Headphone, Weapon Royale Voucher (x5)
- 29/01-09/02: Back, Parachute and T-shirt skin
- 01/02-02/02: Sunglasses, Elite Pass Badges (x5), Audio Player
- 01/02: A surprise reward, Fragments
- 01/02-05/02: Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale and Gold Royale Vouchers (5 each)
Apart from all these rewards, the players can collect the tokens by playing games and completing daily challenges which can be exchanged for permanent rewards like Scar-Blood Moon, Groza-Booyah, etc. Tokens can also be exchanged for other rewards like sunglasses, loot boxes, etc.
T.R.A.P. event will also feature the new T.R.A.P. elite pass that will bring a new Kung Fu emote and a golden Lamborghini. The players can also pre-order the elite pass to get a Swagger Grenade skin.Modified 25 Jan 2020, 12:11 IST