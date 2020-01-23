Free Fire: Mystery Shop 7.0 is now live the game

T.R.A.P event is live in Free Fire

After the release of the much-anticipated music video “I’m on Fire,” Garena has also released the Mystery Shop 7.0 in Free Fire. The new Mystery Shop is a part of the T.R.A.P event, which is up and running in the game. It contains a plethora of gears and skins along with the two brand new T.R.A.P skins, which are available on massive discount.

Players can access the Mystery Shop by selecting the option for the same on the home screen. You can get a discount of up to 90% (random), which will apply to all the items available in the shop. Players can switch the overall item pool if needed at the cost of Diamonds. The first switch will be free of cost, but every successive switch will cost Diamonds.

The show stoppers of Mystery Shop are the brand new skins for Moco and Antonio. Both characters are a part of “I’m on Fire” music video which was just released. Players can also get their hands on Diamond Royale, Gold Royale, and Weapon Royale vouchers all of which are very useful in the game. Mystery Shop will be up until January 28, giving players enough time to try their luck.