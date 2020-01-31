Free Fire: How to download and install Free Fire OB20 Advanced Server APK

Rabia FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Free Fire Advanced Server

The Advanced Server for Free Fire OB20 update is live now, and the players can register for the same till 2nd February. Free Fire Advanced Server is a testing site where the registered players can test the upcoming features before they hit the live servers.

Also Read: New pet 'Poring' and 'Bomb Squad' Mode coming to Free Fire OB20 update

The new update will bring a new character named Steffie, new Bomb Squad mode, a new Heart of Iron bundle in Luck Royale, new emotes, and more. The release date of Free Fire OB20 is yet to be announced, and the Free Fire players who want to enjoy these features can download the Free Fire Advanced Server.

Steps to Download Free Fire Advanced Server

To participate in the early testing phase, players must have a Facebook account linked to Free Fire. Here are the steps to download and join the Free Fire Advanced Server:

Go to the Free Fire Advanced Server website.

Scroll down and click on the Login Facebook button and login with your Facebook account linked to Free Fire.

The registration form will appear on the website.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

The website will be redirected towards the download page. Click on Download APK to download the APK file (776 MB) .

. Now, Navigate to download folder and open the APK downloaded file.

Allow installation of unknown sources, by navigating to settings>safety, and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources.

After completion of the installation, Open the Free Fire Advanced Server app and Sign In using your linked Facebook account.

Note: There's no need to uninstall the standard version of Free Fire.

The Free Fire OB20 advanced server is available only for android devices for now and will get closed on 7th February, and the players can free diamonds as a reward for reporting a bug in the game. The advanced server of the player will be deleted after the period ends. However, the player will still be able to play on the Official Server.