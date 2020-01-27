Free Fire: New pet 'Poring' and 'Bomb Squad' Mode coming to Free Fire OB20 update

27 Jan 2020, 18:55 IST

Free Fire OB20 Update Leaks

Garena Free Fire is currently working on its OB20 update, which is expected to release on 12th February, and the advance server registrations for the same has also started. As the leaks suggest, the new update will bring the new map Kalhari, golden car skin, and much more.

Furthermore, according to the latest leaks provided by Free Fire Gamer's Zone, a new pet 'Poring' and 'Bomb Squad' mode will also be coming to the next major Free Fire OB20 update.

New Pet 'Poring'

New Pet 'Poring' in Free Fire, Photo Courtsey: Gamer's Zone

A new pet named ‘Poring‘ is coming to Free Fire OB20 update, and the leaks from the Brazil servers suggest that it will be a flying pet. Poring will be a bubble-shaped pet, and it will have the ability to heal the damaged armor of the player after reaching the maximum level.

'Bomb Squad' Mode

Bomb Squad Mode in Free Fire, Photo courtsey: Gamer's Zone

In ‘Bomb Squad‘ Mode, two random teams will spawn on the map. When the match starts, one of the teams will get the role of attacking while the other team will be defending. The attacking team will have to plant a bomb, and the defending one will have to stop them from doing so. There will be a total of seven rounds in a single game, and the team who wins more rounds will win the game. The game play of the Bomb Squad mode resembles that of CS: GO, where one side is the terrorists, and the other one is the counter-terrorists.

