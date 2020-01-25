Free Fire: OB20 update release date; how to register and participate in advance test servers

The T.R.A.P event of Free Fire was a massive hit for the community in which a million of players participated in it. After this event, the players are now eagerly waiting for the next Free Fire OB20 update. In response to that, developers have started the registrations for advance test servers where players can experience the new content before the global update.

Free Fire OB20 Update Release Date

The OB20 update of Free Fire is expected to release on 12th February 2020. As the Golden Pass will end on the 10th February and the developers can push the new update along with a new golden pass. Meanwhile, the leaks also confirm that the latest update will be released after two days into the game. However, the official confirmation regarding the release date is still pending.

Register and Participate in Advance Test Serve r

As mentioned earlier, the registrations for the test servers have begun, and anyone can register in it. To participate in the early testing, players must require a Facebook account to fill the registration form. Here are the complete steps of the registration process:

Open link: https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/

Login with your Facebook account

Fill all the required details.

Click on submit button after verifying all the details

The applications are only accepted till 2nd February, so make sure to register before the date.

