Free Fire: How to download and install Free Fire OB21 Advanced Server APK

The players can register in Free Fire OB21 Advanced Server till 28th March

OB21 Update will bring a new pet named Ottero, new characters Kapella and Lucas, new Kill Secured mode, new emotes etc.

The Advanced Server for Free Fire OB21 update is live now, and players can register till 28th March. The Free Fire Advanced Server is a testing site on which registered players can test upcoming features before they hit live servers.

The new update will bring a new pet named Ottero, new characters Kapella and Lucas, a new Kill Secured mode, new emotes, and more. The release date of Free Fire OB21 is yet to be announced, and the Free Fire players who want to enjoy these features can download the Free Fire Advanced Server.

Steps to Download Free Fire Advanced Server

To participate in the early testing phase, players must have a Facebook account linked to Free Fire. Here are the steps to download and join the Free Fire Advanced Server:

Go to the Free Fire Advanced Server website.

Scroll down and click on the Login Facebook button and login with your Facebook account linked to Free Fire.

The registration form will appear on the website.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

The website will be redirected towards the download page. Click on Download APK to download the APK file (833 MB) .

. Now, Navigate to download folder and open the APK downloaded file.

Allow installation of unknown sources, by navigating to settings>safety, and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources.

After completion of the installation, Open the Free Fire Advanced Server app and Sign In using your linked Facebook account.

Note: There's no need to uninstall the standard version of Free Fire.

The Free Fire OB20 advanced server is available only for android devices for now and will get closed on 2nd April, and the players can free diamonds as a reward for reporting a bug in the game. The advanced server of the player will be deleted after the period ends. However, the player will still be able to play on the Official Server.