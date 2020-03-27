Free Fire OB21 Update: New Kapella character, Kill Secured Mode and Free Look feature

The new OB21 update will bring new characters, mode, emotes and many other new features.

Free Fire OB21 Advanced Server Updates

The OB20 Update of Free Fire was a massive hit that brought Bomb Squad Mode, Kalahari Map, Steffie, and much more. After this event, the players are now eagerly waiting for the next Free Fire OB21 update.

The Free Fire Advanced Server of the upcoming OB21 update is live now. As seen in the advanced server, the new update will bring new characters, mode, emotes, and many other new features. The release date of the Free Fire OB21 update is yet to be announced by the officials.

Free Fire OB21 Update Features

Here are the new upcoming features and improvements in the Free Fire OB21 update:

New Character: Kapella

New Character Kapella

A new stunning character, 'Kapella' along with her own character set, is added to the game. Steffie is a popular pop singer and star, and she can increase the effects of healing items and healing skills along with reducing HP loss.

At Level 1, increases the effects of healing items and healing skills by 10%. Along with this, she reduces the HP when downed by 20% while being at maximum level, the effects of healing items is increased by 20%, and the HP loss is reduced when downed by 30%. She has a beautiful 'Pop Singer' Character Set. As per the leaks, a male character named Lucas will also be added in the mid OB21 update.

New Pet: Ottero

New Pet Ottero

Ottero is the new adorable pet that is added in the game and can recover EP while recovering HP. At Level 1, when using Treatment Gun or Med Kit, the amount of EP recovered is 35% of the HP recovered. While at maximum level, the amount of EP recovered is 100% of the HP recovered. Ottero also has a set of three emotes and two outfits that are unlocked at different levels.

Kill Secured Mode

Kill Secured Mode

A whole new 'Kill Secured Mode' Mode has been added in Free Fire OB2 update and is played on the Bermuda Map. In Kill Secured Mode, two random teams are spawned on the map. Each player has to choose an equipment set out of four, and the task is to kill the players of the opponent team. If a player gets killed, then he/she is respawned again, and the duration of the match is 10 minutes. The team who completes a total of 80 kills first is declared as the winner.

Free Look Feature

A new feature called 'Free Look' has been added to the Free Fire advanced server where the players look in all the directions after enabling it in the game. This option works exactly like the Free Look feature in PUBG Mobile. The Free Look feature can be enabled in the Controls settings of the game, and its sensitivity can be adjusted in the Sensitivity settings.

Auto Pickup Speed

Along with Free Look Feature, a new option has been added in the Free Fire OB21 update where the players can increase the Auto Pickup Speed. It can either be kept on Default speed or can be set on Fast. The Auto Pickup Speed can be changed in the Auto Pickup section of the game.

New Emotes

A total of four new emotes are added into the game, and the names of these emote with their tag lines are:

Tea Time: Relax after some headshots

Relax after some headshots Bring It On! : Bring on the challenge

Bring on the challenge Why? Oh, Why? : I'm a poor little soul

I'm a poor little soul Fancy Hands: Keep watching, you won't get it anyway

The Free Fire OB21 advanced server is available only for android devices for now and will get closed on 2nd April, and the players can free diamonds as a reward for reporting a bug in the game. The advanced server of the player will be deleted after the period ends. However, the player will still be able to play on the Official Server.