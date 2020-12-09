Free Fire: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming), Gyan Gaming among top 10 most-watched YouTube streamers in 2020

In the last couple of years, streaming and content creation related to Free Fire have witnessed substantial growth.

This year has proven to be one of the biggest for YouTube Gaming as the platform amassed more than 100 billion watch-time hours and has more than 40 million gaming channels.

In a detailed blog post, Ryan Watt, the Head of Global Gaming at YouTube, provided a number of details about gaming on the platform.

A list of the top live streamers on the platform (by views) has also been revealed. The list included the names of two of the most popular Indian Free Fire players – Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Gyan Gaming.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Romeo Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming), Gyan gaming in the top 10 list of most watched YouTube streamers in 2020

Ajjubhai aka Total Gaming

Ajay, aka Total Gaming or Ajjubhai, is one of the biggest content creators in India. It has been two years since he started his journey on YouTube. At the time of writing this article, he has more than 17.1 million subscribers and over 2.2 billion combined views on his videos. He primarily creates content on Free Fire.

Advertisement

Click here to visit his channel.

Gyan Gaming

Sujan Mistri, aka Gyan Gaming, is another popular Indian Free Fire content creator. Currently, he has over 1570 videos on his YouTube channel and has amassed over 586 million views combined. He boasts a massive subscriber count of over 5.71 million.

Click here to visit his channel.

Here is a full list of the top live streamers by views of 2020 (in no particular order):

NOBRU (Brazil)

MortaL (India)

Dynamo Gaming (India)

Sc0ut (India)

VEGETTA777 (Spain)

TheDonato (Venezuela)

Total Gaming (India)

Gyan Gaming (India)

LazarBeam (Australia)

SOUL Regaltos (India)

MrStiven Tc (Colombia)

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers): Free Fire ID, stats, country, real name, and more