Free Fire: All the emotes in the game

Garena Free Fire has a broad variety of emotes that are widely used by its players to interact with their friends in-game. Some even use them to show their dominance over the enemies after overpowering them on the battlefield.
There are a total of 54 emotes that players can acquire in Garena Free Fire. In this article, we list out all the emotes present in the game.
All the emotes in Garena Free Fire
#1 Hello!
#2 LOL
#3 Provoke
#4 Applause
#5 Dab
#6 Chicken
#7 Arm Wave
#8 Shoot Dance
#9 Baby Shark
#10 Flower of Love
#11 Mummy Dance
#12 Push-up
#13 Shuffling
#14 FFWC Throne
#15 Dragon Fist
#16 Dangerous Game
#17 Jaguar Dance
#18 Threaten
#19 Shake With Me
#20 Devil’s Move
#21 Furious Slam
#22 Moon Flip
#23 Wiggle walk
#24 Battle Dance
#25 High Five
#26 Shake It Up
#27 Glorious Spin
#28 Crane Kick
#29 Party Dance
#30 Jig Dance
#31 Selfie
#32 Soul Shaking
#33 Pirate’s Flag
#34 Top DJ
#35 Death glare
#36 Power of money
#37 Eat my dust
#38 Break Dance
#39 Kungfu
#40 Bon Appetit
#41 Aim, fire!
#42 The Swan
#43 I heat you
#44 Tea Time
#45 Bring It On!
#46 Why? Oh Why?
#47 Fancy Hands
#48 Shimmy
#49 Doggie
#50 Challenge On!
#51 Lasso
#52 I’m Rich
#53 Make It Rain
#54 Dust Off
How to equip emotes in Garena Free Fire
To equip emotes in Garena Free Fire, follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the Collection tab present on the left side of the main menu.
Step 2: Click on the ‘Emote’ tab and select the required emote.
Step 3: Click the ‘Equip’ button to equip the emote in the loadout.
Published 07 Sep 2020, 09:40 IST