Free Fire has a variety of characters, and pets, with unique abilities that aid the players on the battlefield. In total, there are more than 30 of them in the game. The developers also recently announced the addition of a new character named Jai, in collaboration with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan.

He is not the first character in Free Fire based on real-life personalities. Other characters like Alok and Luqueta too draw inspiration from people in real life.

The developers had taken a small maintenance break to incorporate the new #BeTheHero events, which would enable players to get the Jai character for free. In this article, we talk about how the users will be able to do so.

Also read: Free Fire server down: New update maintenance time and details

How to get Hrithik Roshan’s Jai character for free in Free Fire

BeTheHero in Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, Garena has added the new #BeTheHero events in Free Fire. To get Jai for free, the players will have to complete a jigsaw puzzle, and can acquire the jigsaw pieces from 10th September. Once they obtain all these pieces, they will be able to complete the puzzle and redeem the Jai character.

The redemption for the character will begin from 13th September and last till 17th September. The players will be able to buy the jigsaw pieces from the in-game shop if they fail to obtain all of them.

Advertisement

How to get Jai’s Justice Fighter Bundle

How to get Jai's Justice Fighter Bundle

The users will obtain Golden Magazines by completing daily tasks between 5th September to 15th September. They will require 30 of these to redeem the Justice Fighter Bundle.

The players will also receive the Justice Fighter AK and five Golden Magazines as login rewards on 13th September.

Also read: Jai character in Free Fire: Abilities, features and other details of Hrithik Roshan's addition to the game