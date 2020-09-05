Free Fire server down: New update maintenance time and details

The developers of Free Fire regularly bring new updates to the game to enhance the experience for the player base. However, users have recently not been able to play the game as they constantly encounter a message which states that the servers are down.

Having said that, there is no need for players to panic as this is merely due to the maintenance break. In this article, we discuss the timing of the break and more details.

New update: Free Fire server maintenance time and details

Garena had taken a small break to add the BeTheHero event to Free Fire and as a result, the servers were down. Here are the timings of the maintenance:

Maintenance break timing

Start Time: 5th September 6:00 AM IST

End Time: 5th September 6:30 AM IST

Here’s what Garena Free Fire stated on their social media handle regarding the break:

Dear Survivors, The game will be undergoing maintenance for the next 30 mins. You can continue playing again from 6.30 am IST.

Free Fire's statement about the maintenance break

The maintenance break is now over, and users can finally enjoy playing the fast-paced battle royale. As mentioned earlier, the servers were down to add new events into the game that will enable the users to get the Jai character.

Jai character in Free Fire

Jai in Free Fire

Free Fire's developers have collaborated with renowned Indian actor Hrithik Roshan to introduce a new character named Jai. The character possesses an ability called Raging Reload, which automatically reloads the magazine of the gun by 10% of its capacity after the user takes down an enemy. The ability is only limited to the AR, Pistol and SMG categories.

He also has a unique character set called SWAT Commander Set, which the players will be able to avail for free from the new event.

