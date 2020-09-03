Jai character in Free Fire: Abilities, features and other details of Hrithik Roshan's addition to the game

There is a wide range of characters in Free Fire that the players can unlock. Every character, except Adam & Eve, boasts a unique ability that can be used on the battlefield. The developers usually add a new character and pet with every major update, and this has lead to the introduction of over 30 of them till now.

If you live in India, you ought to know Hrithik Roshan, who is one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry. The developers of Garena Free Fire recently announced a collaboration with the actor and have designed a new character - Jai, based on him.

Jai (Hrithik Roshan) character in Free Fire

Jai Character in Free Fire

Jai isn't the first character who is based on a real-life personality. Other characters like Jota, Alok, and Luqueta are also based on people in real life.

The character was initially leaked in July, and the fans had been eagerly waiting for his introduction to the game.

His in-game description states: "Jai is a decorated SWAT commander."

Jai's ability is called Raging Reload, which automatically reloads the gun's magazine by 10% of its maximum capacity after taking down an opponent. With the increase in level, the ability also enhances. At the top level, it automatically reloads the magazine by 25%.

The players must note that the ability is only applicable to three types of weapons – Pistols, ARs and SMGs.

[However, the users will not be able to acquire the in-game character as of now. They'll receive the following message after clicking on the 'Obtain'' button - "This item will be available soon."

This item will be available soon.

Like every other in-game character, there is a unique character set for Jai as well. The players will soon be able to acquire the SWAT Commander Set.

Here's the animation of Jai in the character tab:

(All the videos and images above are from the character tab in Free Fire)

