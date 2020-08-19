Free Fire: All you need to know about the Hayato character

Characters have become an essential part of Free Fire because of the unique abilities they possess. Except for Adam and Eve, every character in the famous battle royale game has a specific ability that can help players attain wins.

In the OB23 update, Garena announced the addition of the second awakened character in Free Fire – ‘Hayato Firebrand’. Players can unlock him by completing the Awakening missions.

In this article, we talk about the Hayato character in Free Fire, his abilities and how players can acquire him.

Everything you need to know about Hayato in Free Fire

Players can unlock the Hayato character by completing the Awakening missions in Free Fire

The name of Hayato’s ability is Bushido, and at the base level, it increases the armour penetration by 7.5% with a 10% reduction in maximum HP. With the increase in level, the ability of the character enhances.

At the maximum level, the armour penetration will increase by 10% when there is a 10% decrease in the maximum HP.

There are also two character sets that players can avail - The Blazing Wolf and Fist of Flame.

How to get Hayato in Garena Free Fire

To acquire Hayato, players would have to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Click on the store icon present on the main menu of Free Fire.

Press on the store icon

Step 2: Click on the ‘Character’ Tab. A list of characters will appear.

Step 3: Scroll down and find the Hayato character.

Click on the purchase button

Step 4: Click on the purchase button. A dialog box will appear asking the player to confirm the purchase.

Step 5: The player will then be able to equip the character from the loadout after successfully purchasing him.

Players must, however, note that it would cost them 8000 coins or 499 diamonds to purchase the character.

