Free Fire character: How to unlock Wukong in the game

Free Fire has various exciting features, like characters and pets, that enhance the overall gaming experience for players. There are over 30 characters present in the game that users can procure. Each character- except Adam and Eve- has its own ability that can come up clutch while fighting against enemies.

Wukong is one of the characters in Free Fire and in this article, we talk about how you can unlock him in the game.

How to unlock Wukong in Free Fire?

Wukong was initially available in the top-up event, and users had to complete a top-up to get the character.

Now, however, the only way to unlock Wukong is by purchasing him from the in-game store. He would cost the user 499 diamonds.

Players can follow the steps given below to purchase the character.

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the store icon located on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: The in-game store opens up. Click on the character tab.

Step 3: Scroll down to find ‘Wukong’ and press on the purchase button.

Step 4: A pop-up will appear, asking the users to confirm the purchase.

Step 5: Players can equip the character from the loadout after successfully purchasing it.

Wukong character in Free Fire

Wukong’s ability is called Camouflage, and it can only be used when the players are standing still. It has a cooldown of 300 seconds. There are eight levels of the character, and with each level, the ability enhances.

At the maximum level, the cooldown reduces to 200 seconds. Many users prefer this ability as it can help them hide from their enemies during combat.

Like every other character, Wukong also has exclusive character sets that can be acquired by the users – Monkey King Armor and Wukong’s Jacket.